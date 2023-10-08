Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

EY's CFO Jamie Miller has quit the accounting firm: Report

The resignation came after the collapse of a plan to spin-off EY's consulting business and had not been previously reported.
Last Updated 08 October 2023, 04:59 IST

Follow Us

The chief financial officer of accounting firm EY, Jamie Miller, resigned in June, about six months after her appointment, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The resignation came after the collapse of a plan to spin-off EY's consulting business and had not been previously reported, the newspaper said.

"I joined EY to help the organisation pursue a transaction," Miller said in a statement to the Financial Times.

"With that off the table I have left to pursue other opportunities. EY is an exceptional organisation with thoughtful leaders and I am proud to have been part of their journey."

Alisdair Mann, a London-based vice-chair, had resumed the chief financial officer role since Miller's departure, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 October 2023, 04:59 IST)
Business NewsEYErnst and Young

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT