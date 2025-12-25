<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kichcha-sudeep">Kichcha Sudeep </a>is back as a super cop. Exactly a year ago, he was seen as Arjun Mahakshay in <em>Max</em>. This time, he is called Ajay Markandeya aka Mark!<br><br>There is not much of a difference between the two. They are both witty, smart and can beat up a hundred people. However, director Vijay Kartikeyaa decides to step outside the police station this time.</p>.Kichcha Sudeepa's 47th film 'Mark' eyeing Christmas release, actor reveals details.<p>Suspended police officer Mark has to defeat the bad guys and save 18 kidnapped children. He also has to save the state from a bad politician who is about to take oath as chief minister. And he has only about 24 hours. Mark uses his wit and races against time to fulfil his duty as a conscientious police officer, even when suspended. <br><br>To create a mass hero, Vijay seems to go easy on the nuances. The situations are solid but the way Mark deals with them has logic gaps. For example, when he finally saves the children, why is he the only one carrying them all, one by one, when there are at least 10 policemen waiting outside? He is characterised as both brainy and brawny but for the sake of mass appeal, there is little focus on his intelligent side. While <em>Max </em>did not have a strong antagonist, <em>Mark's</em> many villains come across as loud. Naveen Chandra as Bhadra is meant to be a deadly villain, but he falls into the same campy mould.</p><p>On the brighter side, the film has excellent cinematography by Shekhar Chandru, who creates a visually stunning experience with his lighting, especially in the action scenes. Ajaneesh Loknath’s music is passable.<br><br>Sudeep has once again done away with the ‘namesake’ heroine, a common trope in most mass films, and it is a commendable choice. He delivers a good performance as Mark, aided by a few whistle-worthy, stylish shots, but he isn’t as compelling as he was in <em>Max</em>. He carried a distinct aura in <em>Max </em>that feels absent here.<br><br><em>Mark </em>may not be a must watch but it is surely not disappointing if you watch it.</p>