FICCI to seek GST cut on EV chargers, batteries to 5%

'While EVs attract a GST of 5per cent, GST on batteries is 18per cent. The request is to reduce it to 5per cent so that when consumers buy replacement batteries, it is more affordable,' said Sulajja Firodia Motwani, founder and CEO of Kinetic Green and chair of FICCI Electric Vehicle Committee.