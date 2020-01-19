First Whatsapp crash of the year: Users complain on Twitter

Online messaging app WhatsApp was down on Sunday in several regions across the world. The users started complaining of an outage around 4:15 pm today, according to a tracking website Downdetector. WhatsApp users complained of being unable to send media files, photos, videos, Gifs on the messaging app.

The tracking website shows that apart from India, Europe, Middle-East and Brazil are also facing severe outage.

WhatsApp users started complaining on Twitter soon after they faced an outage.

Retweet if you are on Twitter to find out if WhatsApp is down. #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/7o5i15GIk8 — Jamie Coasta (@jamiecoasta) January 19, 2020

UPDATE: Whatsapp is DOWN again!!Unable to send any Images/Videos/Other file type to anyone.

It looks like a big issue right now. Are you still facing or is it working for you?

And What country are you from?#WhatsappDown 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WDlRxSDvRo — Versed Tech (@VersedTech) January 19, 2020

#whatsappdown has refused me to upload my pictures 🌚 pic.twitter.com/IDgKNdePZJ — Fresh Bread (@CynthiaTheBrand) January 19, 2020

Checks Data balance.

Checks balance again.

Comes out of the house searching for network.

Activates flight mode for a while.

Reboots phone.

Restarts phone.

Only to realise #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/9Jm81j3ZVp — мαѕтєя cчвσrg🤸 (@VJ_Cyborg) January 19, 2020

WhatsApp users coming onto to twitter to check if WhatsApp is really down #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/UKfCD13fXz — 19 (@wearsdior) January 19, 2020

More to follow