Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Flood of IPOs: 13 cos file draft papers with Sebi in a single day

These firms are expected to collectively garner at least Rs 8,000 crore, according to the draft papers filed by them on Monday.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 13:52 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 13:52 IST
Business NewsSebiIPOs

Follow us on :

Follow Us