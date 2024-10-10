Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Focused on customers, not competition; Prime proposition 'resonates' with users in India: Amazon

The e-commerce giant is upbeat on India's prospects buoyed by the rapid pace of economic growth and digitisation, Amazon Prime Vice President, Jamil Ghani said.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 13:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2024, 13:28 IST
Business NewsAmazonAmazon Prime

Follow us on :

Follow Us