Forex reserves rise by $4.36 bn to $693 bn

The overall kitty had increased by USD 1.689 billion to USD 688.949 billion in the previous week.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 14:57 IST
Published 26 December 2025, 14:57 IST
