<p>Mumbai: India's forex reserves jumped by USD 4.368 billion to USD 693.318 billion during the week ended December 19, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.</p>.<p>The overall kitty had increased by USD 1.689 billion to USD 688.949 billion in the previous week.</p>.<p>For the week ended December 19, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 1.641 billion to USD 559.428 billion, the data released by the central bank showed.</p>.<p>Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.</p>.Government announces new quality norms for Agarbatti.<p>Value of the gold reserves increased by USD 2.623 billion to USD 110.365 billion during the week, the RBI said.</p>.<p>The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by USD 8 million to USD 18.744 billion.</p>.<p>India's reserve position with the IMF was up by USD 95 million to USD 4.782 billion in the week, according to the RBI data.</p>