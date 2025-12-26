Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Shafali Verma's blitz after Renuka Thakur show powers India to series win over Sri Lanka

The contest followed a familiar script, with India first restricting Sri Lanka to a modest total before overhauling the target with consummate ease.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 16:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 December 2025, 16:58 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsShafali Vermawomen's cricketIndia vs Sri Lanka

Follow us on :

Follow Us