Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar passes away

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar passed away on Monday due to cardiac arrest at the age of 79.

“This is a deep personal loss and has come as a big shock. We had worked together for many years. He is someone who had done a lot of good for Maruti,” Chairman R C Bhargava told CNBC TV18.

Khattar was employed with Maruti Udyog Limited between 1993 and 2007. He joined Maruti in 1993 as a director of marketing and climbed his way to the post of managing director in 1999, first as a government nominee and then as a Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) nominee in 2002.

More to follow...