<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka government's efforts to install charging stations for electric vehicles across the state appear to be meeting with limited success as most of the infrastructure is concentrated in and around Bengaluru only. </p>.<p>This is despite Karnataka having the highest number of EV charging stations in the country. </p>.<p>Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) had floated tenders for setting up EV charging stations in all 31 districts under public-private partnership (PPP).</p>.<p>But even after multiple extensions, private companies have come forward to set up EV charging stations only in nine districts. </p>.<p>Bescom officials believe the lukewarm response could be due to poor EV penetration in other districts.</p>.<p>Under the PPP model, Bescom identifies government offices and buildings where charging stations can be set up, while private companies put in place the infrastructure. A revenue-sharing model is worked out based on the demand. </p>.<p>"Companies say it's not viable to set up stations in all districts because of the low number of EVs there," a senior Bescom official told DH. </p>.<p>The nine districts where Bescom has received responses are Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Haveri and Belagavi.</p>.<p>A total of 585 charging stations and 1,170 EV chargers will be installed in these districts. </p>.<p>Charging stations outside Bengaluru are crucial in promoting EVs for long-distance travel, officials said.</p>.<p>"We are setting up charging stations on state and national highways. We have sent a proposal to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), seeking permission to set up charging stations on NH 48 (Bengaluru-Pune highway). Similarly, we have written to the Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL), seeking help to set up charging stations on state highways," another senior official said. </p>.<p>Bescom is also planning to set up charging stations at tourist destinations to help travellers. </p>.<p>As per initial plans, charging stations will come up at Mayura Hotels operated by the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), jungle lodges and resorts, and prominent temples managed by the Muzrai department. </p>.<p>Highlights - LONG WAY TO GO \nTotal EV charging stations in K'taka: 5,963\nSet up by escoms: 283\nCharging stations in B'luru: 4,400-4,800\nPositive response for infra in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Haveri and Belagavi</p>