Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Foxconn sends 97% of India iPhone exports to US as Apple tackles Trump's tariffs

Foxconn's India iPhone shipments to US worth $4.4 billion Jan-May vs $3.7 billion for whole of 2024.
Reuters
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 09:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 09:05 IST
India NewsWorld newsDonald TrumpAppleFoxconnBusinee NewsTariff

Follow us on :

Follow Us