FPIs snap monthly selling streak in Indian equities in November: NSDL data

Bengaluru: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought Indian equities worth 9,001 crore ($1.08 billion) in November, snapping a two-month selling streak, data from the National Securities Depository (NSDL) showed.

Foreign selling had hit a nine-month high in the previous month as US Treasury yields hit 16-year highs and amid geopolitical concerns in the Middle East.

FPIs remained net sellers in the first half of November but turned buyers in the second half after soft US inflation data on November 14.

Comments by key Federal Reserve officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, added to rising odds of a Fed rate cut in March 2024, triggering a fall in US Treasury yields and a rally in global equities.

"FPIs sold off Indian equities in September and October due to global factors like a rise in crude prices, US rate concerns and geopolitical worries. All the three concerns have now receded, adding to the risk-on sentiment," said Sanjeev Hota, Vice President and head of research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

India's Nifty 50 posted its biggest monthly gain since July 2022 in November, while the Sensex logged its best month in 2023, led by information technology and energy stocks.