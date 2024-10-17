Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Govt needs to take call on permitting data entry, exit from telecom networks for security: COAI DG

Whom we allow to enter and exit from Indian telecom networks is the government's right," Kochhar said.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 16:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 16:44 IST
India NewsWhatsAppTelegramTelcosGoogle MeetTelcomOTT apps

Follow us on :

Follow Us