<p>Prabhas and Hanu's movie has been one of the most talked-about projects in the Indian film industry. Ever since its announcement, fans have been on the edge of their seats to know more about the assignment. The excitement has reached new heights as Mythri Movie Makers has come forward to back this project with filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi featuring Pan-India superstar Prabhas.</p><p>As a special birthday treat for Prabhas’ fans, the makers have unveiled the title of the movie. Titled <em>Fauzi</em>, the poster looks intriguing and visually stunning, featuring Prabhas.</p><p>Sharing the title teaser poster, Mythri Movie Makers wrote,</p><p>“पद्मव्यूह विजयी पार्थः<br>पाण्डवपक्षे संस्थित कर्णः।<br>गुरुविरहितः एकलव्यः<br>जन्मनैव च योद्धा एषः॥<br><br>#PrabhasHanu is #FAUZI ❤🔥<br><br>The bravest tale of a soldier from the hidden chapters of our history 🔥<br><br>Happy Birthday, Rebel Star @actorprabhas ❤️” (sic)</p>.<p>Earlier, the teaser was released that showcases Prabhas’ feet in a boot and a long coat amidst a historical setup behind, raising curiosity and setting the tone for what promises to be a cinematic spectacle.</p><p>Hanu Raghavapudi is one of the most respected filmmakers in showbiz, known for delivering heartfelt films like <em>Sita Ramam</em> and <em>Padi Padi Leche Manasu</em>. Joining him is Prabhas, a true Pan-India superstar who has delivered some of the biggest hits in Indian cinema. </p><p><em>Fauzi</em> stars Mithun Chakraborty, Jayaprada and Anupam Kher in crucial roles. With so many mega forces from the industry coming together, the film is set to be a grand, big-budget spectacle. The project is rumoured to be a period drama, further fueling excitement around this grand cinematic venture.</p>