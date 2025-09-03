Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

GST bonanza | From Roti to TVs, Cement to Insurance: What gets cheaper in the two-tier tax structure

Almost all personal-use items will see rate cuts as the government looks to boost domestic spending and cushion the economic blow of the US tariffs.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 18:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 September 2025, 18:29 IST
Narendra ModiGSTGoods and Services TaxFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Follow us on :

Follow Us