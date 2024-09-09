GST Council exempts import services by establishment of foreign airlines

The council also recommended to regularise the past period on an 'as is where is' basis, he said.

It also discussed tax notices sent to foreign airlines.

As per reports, the GST investigation arm Directorate General of Goods and Service Tax Intelligence (DGGI) had issued show-cause notices to 10 foreign airlines, including British Airways, Lufthansa and Emirates, for not paying Rs 10,000 crore in taxes.

The notices were related to unpaid taxes on the import of services by Indian branches from their head offices