<p>New Delhi: Aimed at improving consumer safety, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=government%20">government </a>has notified a new quality standard for incense sticks.</p><p>India is the world's largest producer and exporter of agarbattis. </p><p>The standard, IS 19412:2025, has been issued by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and is the first dedicated Indian standard for agarbattis, the Consumer Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.</p><p>The new norms will strengthen an industry estimated at Rs 8,000 crore annually. Besides, it will ensure improving indoor air quality environmental and regulatory compliance — along with global restrictions on certain fragrance compounds and chemicals globally, the statement said.</p><p>Under the new norm, BIS has prohibited the use of several insecticidal chemicals and synthetic fragrance intermediates in agarbatti manufacturing, citing concerns around human health, indoor air quality and ecological safety.</p><p>The banned substances include alethrin, permethrin, cypermethrin, deltamethrin and fipronil, as well as fragrance-related compounds such as benzyl cyanide, ethyl acrylate and diphenylamine. </p><p>Many of these chemicals are already restricted or banned in several international markets, the ministry said.</p><p>Products complying with the new standard can also carry the BIS Standard Mark, helping consumers make informed choices with confidence, a consumer affairs ministry statement said.</p><p>The new quality standard classifies agarbatti into machine-made, hand-made, and traditional masala agarbattis, and prescribes requirements for raw materials, burning quality, fragrance performance, and chemical parameters, ensuring safer products and consistent quality for consumers.<br><br>"It is expected to enhance consumer confidence, promote ethical and sustainable manufacturing practices, support traditional artisans, and improve access to global markets," the ministry said.</p><p>The Indian agarbatti industry exports products worth Rs 1,200 crore annually to more than 150 countries with major markets being the US, Malaysia, Nigeria, Brazil and Mexico.</p><p>The agarbatti sector supports a vast network of artisans, micro-entrepreneurs, and MSMEs, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas. </p><p>The industry plays a vital role in preserving traditional craftsmanship while generating significant employment, especially for women.</p>