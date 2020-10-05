GST Council Meet Highlights: From Jan 1, taxpayers with less than Rs 5 cr turnover need not file monthly returns, says Finance Secy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Monday, announced decisions taken during the 42nd GST Council meeting. The government said that it will disburse Rs 20,000 GST compensation cess to all the states by tonight. The payment of GST compensation to states became an issue after revenues from the imposition of cess started dwindling since August 2019. In the current fiscal, the states are staring at a staggering Rs 2.35 lakh crore Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue shortfall.