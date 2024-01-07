GST officers detect over 29,000 bogus firms involved in fake ITC claims of Rs 44,000 cr

"Since the initiation of the special drive against fake registrations in mid-May 2023, a total of 29,273 bogus firms involved in suspected Input Tax Credit (ITC) evasion of Rs 44,015 crore have been detected. This has saved Rs 4,646 crore of which Rs 3,802 crore is by blocking of ITC and Rs 844 crore is by way of recovery. So far, 121 arrests have been made in the cases," it said in a statement.