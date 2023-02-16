HAL seals contract with Argentinian Air Force for supply of helicopter spares

Argentinian Air Force to supply chopper spares to HAL

PTI
Bengaluru
  Feb 16 2023
  • updated: Feb 16 2023, 18:05 ist
HAL logo. Credit: Reuters File Photo

State-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) will supply spares and provide engine repair services to Argentinian Air Force's two-tonne class helicopters.

The HAL inked an agreement with the air force of the South American country for extending the services, officials said.

Argentina has already evinced interest in procuring a batch of India's Light Combat Aircraft Tejas.

"The HAL signed a contract with Argentinian Air Force (AAF) for the supply of spares and engine repair of legacy two-tonne class helicopters," an official of HAL said on Thursday.

The contract was signed by Brigadier General Xavier Issac, Chief of AAF and Chairman and Managing Director of HAL C B Ananthakrishnan on the sidelines of Aero India 2023.

Brigadier General Issac said the contract for support service is a stepping stone for future engagements and defence cooperation between India and Argentina.

Ananthakrishnan said this contract will further pave the way for giving new impetus for defence exports in the Latin American region, according to the official cited above.

