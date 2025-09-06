NIA arrests key man wanted in Amritsar grenade attack case

<p>New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested a wanted terror accused from Bihar in connection with the Amritsar temple grenade attack case.</p>.<p>Sharanjit Kumar alias Sunny, a native of Bhaini Bangar village in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, was nabbed from Gaya Ji, an official statement said.</p>.<p>Sharanjit was found to have been actively involved in the conspiracy and execution of the attack that took place in the early hours of March 15 this year, it said.</p>.<p>The grenade was thrown by two bike-borne persons, Gursidak Singh and Vishal Gill, who were working under the directions of their handlers based in Europe, US, and Canada, said the NIA.</p>.Man arrested from Noida for sending threat call to Mumbai Police.<p>The handlers had provided terror hardware, funds, logistical support and target details to their on-ground operatives in India, the counter terror agency found.</p>.<p>According to the NIA investigations, Gursidak and Vishal were involved in procurement and supply of multiple consignments of grenades as well as arms and ammunition.</p>.<p>A consignment of four grenades was received by Sharanjit from another arrested accused in Batala, Gurdaspur, on March 1.</p>.<p>He, in turn, handed over one grenade to Gursidak and Vishal two days before the attack, the NIA said.</p>.<p>Sharanjit had absconded from Batala after NIA searched the area a month ago, the agency said. He was finally traced to Gaya Ji. </p>