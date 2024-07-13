Hand-holding the MSMEs: The key to Viksit Bharat

As a part of the MSME formalisation initiative, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a free registration process for small enterprises on the Udyam portal in July 2020. The PAN is required for the registration on Udyam portal. For the enterprises not having GSTIN the Ministry of MSME launched the Udyam Assist Platform (UAP) in January 2023. The total number of registered enterprises on Udyam and UAP crossed 4 crores on March 15, 2024, as per data shared by the Union Ministry of MSME.

Globally, more than 90 per cent of micro and small enterprises are in the informal economy. In India, this number is much higher. Around 99.7 per cent of the enterprises in India are in the unorganised sector.

Although the informal sector consists of activities operating outside the regulatory framework like tax and labour laws, their role in the economy is critically important. The MSME sector contributes nearly 30 per cent to India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and nearly 50 per cent of exports. It is the second-largest employer after agriculture. The informal sector also supports the incorporated sector by acting as suppliers and service providers, thereby forming an integral part of the domestic value chain.

As per data analysed by India Ratings & Research, the number of unincorporated sector enterprises (USE) increased by 57 lakhs between 2010-11 and 2015-16, which translates into an addition of about 11 lakh enterprises annually.

Had the macro shocks not taken place during the post-2015-16 period and the growth in USEs followed the pattern between 2010-11 and 2015-16, the total number of USEs would have reached 7.14 crore in 2022-23. Similarly, the number of workers employed would have been 12.53 crore (under the assumption that each USE employs about 1.8 persons, the same as during 2015-16). In other words, there has been a loss of 63 lakh informal establishments and 1.6 crore jobs during the 2015-16 to 2022-23 period.

The size of the informal sector in the nominal rupee terms increased at an average annual rate of 4.3 per cent during the 2015-16 to 2022-23 period against the 12.9 per cent expansion recorded between 2010-11 and 2015-16.