business

Hewlett Packard Enterprise CFO leaves for cloud communications firm RingCentral


Last Updated 08 August 2023, 01:36 IST

Hewlett Packard Enterprise on Monday announced the resignation of Chief Financial Officer Tarek Robbiati and named insider Jeremy Cox as his interim replacement.

Robbiati is leaving after spending five years in the role and will join cloud communications provider RingCentral as CEO. His resignation would be effective from Aug. 25.

Robbiati will take over from CEO Vlad Shmunis, who will become executive chairman.

The IT company also backed its revenue and adjusted profit per share forecast for the third quarter ahead of the results on Aug. 29.

(Published 08 August 2023, 01:36 IST)
Hewlett PackardBusines news

