Home delivery of food important model for future, says ITC Hotels

ITC Hotels on Saturday launched a curated "Feel-Good" menu of food items on the World Environment Day aiming at sustainability of local producers, and asserted that home delivery will continue to be an important offering in future.

Various restrictions to combat the Covid-19 has encouraged luxury hotels to introduce home delivery in tie-up with food delivery platforms. ITC Hotel's Responsible Luxury philosophy pledges to strengthen local produces and "Made In India" artisanal products. Feel Good supports local farmers, and producers, reduces environmental impact and helps minimize carbon footprint, a senior company official said.

"Home delivery will continue to be an important offering in future as remote working has become a way of life. We have learnt a unique way to reach out to our diners who may like to eat in the comfort of their homes," ITC Hotels Corporate Executive Chef, Manisha Bhasin, told PTI on the launch of the Feel-Good menu.

However, the hotel arm of the Rs 45,000 crore conglomerate did not speculate about its future revenue contributions.

"With the changing environment, diners have taken a strong liking for our takeaway menus, serving the best from ITC Hotels kitchens. Crafted with care and handled with utmost hygiene to ensure wellbeing, the mindfully curated menu ensures a unique food experience," Bhasin said.

Covid-19 had reignited health consciousness among consumers and that encouraged the luxury hotel to look back to traditional methods of healthy food and cooking.

"From the healthy grains and flaxseed, amaranth and chia muffins and croissants, to integrating the ancient goodness much deeper, the Feel-Good menu lays emphasis on ancient practice of slow cooking using local and seasonal ingredients," the official said.