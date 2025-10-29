<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>police personnel are sporting a new headgear -- a peak cap that was launched by the government on Tuesday. This will be worn by police constables and police head constables across all categories of policing. The personnel have worn many caps in their about two centuries of history but their commitment to public safety has remained steadfast throughout.</p><p><em>DH</em> gives a lowdown on the many colourful and crowning glories that Karnataka police personnel have donned.</p>.<p><strong>Tracing the history </strong></p><p><strong>Era of the Maharajas:</strong> </p>.<p>During the era of the Maharajas of Mysore (year not known), when a policing system under "Kandachara" or "Hukumnama" was established, the constabulary donned a khaki shirt, half-trousers (shorts) and coloured, often red and blue striped, turbans. </p>.<p><strong>British Influence:</strong> </p>.<p>In 1882, Inspector General V P Madhava Rao introduced formal coats, breeches, turbans, and boots for specific occasions.</p>.<p>Working Dress: In 1933, FA Hamilton, Inspector General, introduced a more practical working dress of shirts, shorts, and stockings for officers above the rank of Jamaidar. </p>.<p><strong>Peta style:</strong> </p>.<p>When Karnataka was still Mysore state pre-1970s, the constables and junior officers wore a "peta", a thick khaki cloth wrapped around the head.</p>.<p><strong>Slouch Hat:</strong> </p>.<p>After the formation of Karnataka in 1973, the wide-brimmed slouch hat replaced the peta. The red-and-blue striped turban, worn as a part of the colonial uniform, continued to be used for ceremonial duties. During the colonial period, Indian officers wore slouch caps as against British officers who donned peaked caps.</p>.<p><strong>Custodian Helmet:</strong> </p>.<p>In 1982, constables were given navy blue trousers and white shirts with a "custodian helmet" (British Bobbie style). The experiment was short-lived due to discomfort caused by local climate and a preference for the traditional khaki. In 1986, the force switched back to khaki and slouch hats in July 1986.</p>.<p><strong>Peak caps:</strong> </p>.<p>With British-era slouch hats being considered outdated and uncomfortable over time, the government introduced navy blue peak caps for police constables and head constables. The new navy blue peak caps are modeled on the Telangana Police cap style, chosen after reviewing cap styles of other states such as Maharashtra, Delhi, Goa, and Tamil Nadu.</p>