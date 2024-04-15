How to leverage debt to invest in commercial realty

Representing innovation and connectivity, the commercial real estate (CRE) market is influencing urban ecosystems and most investors are eager to capitalise on opportunities it presents.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the India CRE market size is at $40.71 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $106.05 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 21.10 per cent in this time-frame. Experts are predicting growth of 7 per cent to 8 per cent in the CRE sector, thanks to the growth of global capability centres.