How Urban India will shop during Festive Season 2024

Bengaluru: Urban Indian households are likely to spend Rs 1.85 lakh crores during the festive season 2024, says community platform Local Circles, based on a survey it ran.

The math is woven around the survey deducing that half the urban households in India will be spending an average of Rs 10,000 on the festivities. On a count that India has approximately 80 million households, Local Circles added it up to come to the figure of Rs 1.85 lakh crore.

Interestingly, the survey also found despite the cheer in the e-commerce fraternity over prospects the upcoming season holds, most - 70 per cent - of the respondents showed a preference to shop physically in brick-and-mortar stores.