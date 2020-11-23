Humsafar partners with Okara group for doorstep delivery of diesel in Maharashtra

App-based doorstep diesel delivery service provider Humsafar on Monday said it has partnered with Okara group to launch its services in Maharashtra besides providing technical and digital support to the new venture, 'Okara Fuelogics.

Transport and logistics services firm Okara Group has a vast network across North and West India.

Under their new venture Okara Fuelogics, the company is all set to offer doorstep diesel delivery services starting with the state of Maharashtra, covering cities such Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, Solapur, Nagpur, Aurangabad, among others, a release said.

As per the strategic tie-up, Humsafar has received an order of 120 automated mobile fuel dispensing bowsers for Okara Fuelogics for diesel delivery, Humsafar said in the release.

"Our alliance with Okara Group is mainly to provide doorstep diesel delivery services in Maharashtra and to help entities like housing societies, industries as well as malls, with a regular supply of diesel," said Dilpreet Sadana, Co-founder and Technology Head at Humsafar.

It saves customers the hassle of transporting large amounts of diesel from the petrol stations to their desired location, he said adding this would also cut down the unsafe practices of transporting the fuel and ensure a highly secured mode of transport by Humsafar delivery dispensers.

A consumer brand of Samridhi Highway Solutions Pvt Ltd, Humsafar offers doorstep diesel refueling services to industries that require diesel for static and heavy earthmoving equipment.

Its solutions will allow users to place orders on the 'Fuel Humsafar' app and choose the desired quantity and delivery location, said the release.

"Diesel is delivered at the day's running price including taxes applicable in the state,” said Sanya Goel, Director, and Co-founder of Humsafar.

Besides fabricating automated and geo-fenced enabled bowsers for Okara, Humsafar will also provide social marketing services.

"Okara Fuelogics will provide doorstep diesel delivery services to farmers, housing societies, hotels, hospitals, malls, construction sites, industries, banquets, and other bulk buyers of diesel in various major cities of Maharashtra," said Zoravar Singh, Director & Co-founder of Okara Fuelogics.

“Subsequently we also plan on expanding our services to Karnataka and Gujarat”, added Ramandeep Singh, Director of Okara Group.

Humsafar currently offers its services in NCR including Noida, Delhi, parts of Haryana Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Uttarakhand and some cities in UP, according to the release.