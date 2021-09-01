Hyundai sales up 12% in August at 59,068 units

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday reported a 12.3 per cent increase in total sales at 59,068 units in August.
The company had sold 52,609 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.
Domestic sales were up 2.3 per cent to 46,866 units as against 45,809 units in August 2020, the company said.
Exports increased to 12,202 units last month as compared with 6,800 units in August last year.
