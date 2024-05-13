India expects long-term arrangement with Iran on Chabahar port: S Jaishankar

New Delhi: India expects to secure a "long-term arrangement" with Iran on the management of the Iranian port of Chabahar, India's foreign minister S Jaishankar said on Monday as the country's shipping minister left on a visit to Iran.

India has been developing part of the port in Chabahar on Iran's southeastern coast along the Gulf of Oman as a way to transport goods to Iran, Afghanistan and central Asian countries, bypassing the port of Karachi and Gwadar in its rival Pakistan.

US sanctions on Iran, however, have slowed the port's development.

"As and when a long-term arrangement is concluded, it will clear the pathway for bigger investments to be made in the port," Jaishankar told reporters in Mumbai.