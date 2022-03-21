India logs 1,549 new Covid-19 cases, 31 more deaths

India logs 1,549 new Covid-19 cases, 31 more deaths

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 21 2022, 08:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2022, 08:46 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

India on Monday logged 1,549 new Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours. 

The active caseload stands at 25,106, while the toll is at 5,16,510. 

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
India News

What's Brewing

Kattimani's heroics help Hyd clinch maiden ISL title

Kattimani's heroics help Hyd clinch maiden ISL title

DH Toon | Hunting for job? Head to Lord Macaulay's tomb

DH Toon | Hunting for job? Head to Lord Macaulay's tomb

BBMP turns footpath encroacher in Indiranagar

BBMP turns footpath encroacher in Indiranagar

70% of DST grants go to 7 states including Karnataka

70% of DST grants go to 7 states including Karnataka

'Living a dream': Rojas makes triple jump world record

'Living a dream': Rojas makes triple jump world record

'CODA' gains Oscar momentum with top prize at PGA

'CODA' gains Oscar momentum with top prize at PGA

Surrogate babies born in basement wait out Ukraine war

Surrogate babies born in basement wait out Ukraine war

Hong Kong to review Covid-19 curbs as case spike eases

Hong Kong to review Covid-19 curbs as case spike eases

 