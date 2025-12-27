<p>Bengaluru: The memory of the horrific bus fire in Chitradurga had barely begun to fade when another shocker emerged from Bengaluru's streets. </p><p>A driver of a Seabird Tourist bus, headed from Bengaluru to Goa, was caught driving the vehicle under the influence of alcohol during a special crackdown by the Upparpet traffic police on Friday night.</p><p>The incident has sparked fresh outrage and raised serious questions about passenger safety in private long-distance buses, especially since it involves the same operator whose bus was involved in a fatal accident just two days ago.</p><p>As part of the heightened security and enforcement drive for the upcoming New Year celebrations, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have set up over 140 checkpoints across the city. During a routine inspection near the Majestic area, the Seabird bus was flagged down for suspicion.</p><p>Upon conducting a breathalyser test, the driver was found to be significantly over the legal limit. "We immediately took him into custody and seized his documents," a senior police official from the Upparpet traffic police station said. </p>.19 Bangladeshis among 511 arrested in 3 Uttarakhand districts under Operation Kalnemi.<p>Ensuring that the passengers were not stranded, the police coordinated with the bus agency to arrange for an alternative driver. The bus was eventually allowed to resume its journey to Goa after a delay.</p><p>The incident comes at a time when the state is reeling from the tragedy on National Highway 48. In the early hours of December 25, a Seabird sleeper bus traveling from Bengaluru to Gokarna was struck by a container truck that jumped the divider near Gorlattu Cross in Hiriyur.</p><p>While the Chitradurga accident was primarily attributed to the truck driver's negligence, the latest incident of drunk driving by the same bus company's staff has highlighted a systemic lack of oversight.</p><p>The BTP has significantly intensified their crackdown on drunk driving. On Friday night alone, over 500 cases were registered across the city. In the last three days, the count has crossed a staggering 2,000 cases.</p><p>The BTP have warned that strict action will be taken against drivers who drive under the influence of alcohol.</p>