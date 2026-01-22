<p>New Delhi: Revenue of India Post rose by 8.2% to Rs 10,155 crore in the first three quarters of the current financial year as compared to Rs 9,385 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the last year, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.</p><p>Briefing media after the quarterly business review meeting of the Department of Posts, the minister said the government targets to make India Post a profitable organisation in the next 4–5 years through accelerated revenue growth and efficiency improvements.</p><p>For the current financial year the government has set a revenue target of Rs 17,546 crore, which is 30% higher when compared with the previous year’s Rs 13,240 crore. The minister expressed hope that India Post would achieve the targeted revenue.</p>.Gold, silver decline from record peaks as global rally eases.<p>Scindia said India Post revenue normally surges in the fourth quarters. In 2024-25 India Post recorded Rs 4,500 crore revenue, which was more than one-third of the full year mop-up. The minister expressed hope that a similar uplift in the revenue was expected in the January-March 2026 quarter.</p><p>He said the recent jump in revenue reflects India Post’s strategic transition towards becoming a parcel- and logistics-driven organisation, aligned with the growing demands of e-commerce, integrated supply chains and citizen-centric service delivery.</p><p>Emphasising that the future growth of India Post depends critically on the strength of its core logistics engine, Scindia stressed that parcels and mail must begin “firing on all cylinders.”</p><p>He directed major circles such as Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Delhi—which together account for nearly 60% of India Post’s potential business volume—to urgently replicate best practices.</p><p>The minister reviewed the circle-wise performance of India Post. Rajasthan emerged as the best-performing circle overall, achieving 82% of Q3 targets.</p><p>In the Post Office Savings Bank segment, Karnataka achieved 112% of its Q3 target. Citizen Centric Services (CCS) recorded exceptional performance in Delhi (240%), followed by Maharashtra (166%) and Rajasthan (165%). In Postal Life Insurance, Uttar Pradesh emerged as the top performer with 129% achievement. In mail operations, Rajasthan achieved 153%.</p>