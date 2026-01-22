Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Poco M8 5G's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Poco M8 5G's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Poco M8 5G's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Poco M8 Photo sample with 1X (29mm)
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Poco M8 5G's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Poco M8 Photo sample with 1X (35 mm).
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Poco M8 Photo sample with 2X zoom.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Poco M8 Photo sample with 5X zoom.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Poco M8 Photo sample with 10X zoom.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Poco M8 5G's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Poco M8 5G's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Poco M8 5G's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Poco M8 5G's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Poco M8 5G's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Poco M8 5G's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Poco M8 5G's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Poco M8 5G's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Poco M8 5G's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Poco M8 5G's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Published 22 January 2026, 17:25 IST