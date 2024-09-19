India ranks third globally as key location for land and development sites

Bengaluru: India ranks third in the list of global cross-border capital destinations for land and development sites, according to a report released on Thursday by professional services and investment management company Colliers. Between June 2023 and June 2024, the country saw total cross-border investments worth $1.5 billion.

China ranked first globally with the country’s incoming real estate investment at almost $36.5 billion, followed by Singapore at $1.9 billion in the same time period.

Overall, the Asia Pacific region (APAC) dominated the market with seven of the top ten markets as a key location for land and development sites.

Foreign investments drove 73 per cent of the total investment inflows in India between January to June 2024 (H1 2024).

The Indian real estate sector saw $3.5 billion of institutional investment in H1 2024. Nearly 70 per cent of the total foreign inflows in India’s real estate sector were directed towards industrial and warehousing assets. Investments in industrial assets were five times compared to the same period last year.