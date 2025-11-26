<p>Tirupati: A US-based devotee donated Rs 9 crore to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=tirupati">Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams</a> on Wednesday, temple body chairman B R Naidu said.</p><p>M Ramalinga Raju donated the amount for the renovation of the PAC-1, PAC-2 and PAC-3 buildings.</p>.Total adulteration in Tirupati Ghee.<p>"Another great donation to TTD. M Ramalinga Raju donated Rs 9 crore for the renovation of PAC-1, 2 and 3 buildings," Naidu said in a post on 'X', adding that Raju had earlier donated Rs 16 crore in 2012.</p><p>Extending congratulations on behalf of <a href="http://deccanherald.com/search?q=ttd">TTD</a> for the contribution towards improving facilities for devotees, Naidu said he wished for the deity’s blessings on Raju.</p><p>The TTD chairman said he hoped to see similar contributions from Raju in the future.</p><p>TTD is the custodian of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, considered the richest Hindu shrine in the world. </p>