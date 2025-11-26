Rudra Tree Gemstones & Rudraksha Expands to North Bangalore — Continuing Its 1923 Legacy of Authentic Navaratna Gemstones and Vedic Wisdom

<p>Bangalore, India: — <strong><a href="https://rudratree.com/" rel="nofollow">Rudra Tree Gemstones & Rudraksha</a></strong>, established in 1923, proudly announces the launch of its new branch in North Bangalore. The expansion strengthens its century-long commitment to delivering 100% natural, certified gemstones, original Rudraksha, and Vedic spiritual solutions.</p><p>With an ever-growing demand for authentic Navaratna (Navarathna) gemstones — Ruby (Manikya), Pearl (Moti), Red Coral (Moonga), Emerald (Panna), Yellow Sapphire (Pukhraj), Diamond (Heera), Blue Sapphire (Neelam), Hessonite (Gomed), and Cat’s Eye (Lehsunia) — Rudra Tree’s new centre aims to provide North Bangaloreans with direct access to ethically sourced and lab-certified gems.</p><p><strong>Key Offerings at the New North Bangalore Branch</strong></p><p>Certified Navaratna gemstones for planetary balance</p><p><strong>All variants of:</strong></p><p>Ruby, Pearl, Red Coral, Emerald, Yellow Sapphire, Diamond, Blue Sapphire, Gomed, Cat’s Eye, Crystals, All types of Rudraksha,</p><p><strong>Rare Vedic gems:</strong> White Sapphire, Blue Topaz, Natural Moissanite, Zircon, crystal bracelets.</p><p><strong>Nepal & Indonesia Rudraksha,</strong> energy-cleansed and activated</p><p>Vedic astrology consultation, gemstone recommendation & puja services</p><p>Gemstone energising, consecration, and dosha-removal processes</p><p>Exclusive gemstone jewellery customisation</p><p>For generations, RudraTree has maintained its own sourcing network, including gemstone mines in Sri Lanka and Madagascar, and deep connections with Nepal’s Rudraksha forests. Customers trust Rudra Tree for transparency, fair pricing, and spiritual authenticity.</p><p>> “Our new North Bangalore branch helps us serve a rapidly growing community looking for genuine spiritual products. This expansion strengthens our mission — to deliver purity, trust, and Vedic guidance, just as we have since 1923,”</p><p>— RudraTree Management Team</p><p><strong> About Rudra Tree (Est. 1923)</strong></p><p>Rudra Tree is India’s trusted name for <strong>authentic Gemstones and Rudraksha</strong>, blending Vedic methods with modern certification. With 100+ years of legacy and global sourcing capability, Rudra Tree stands as a symbol of trust, purity, and spiritual excellence.</p><p>Website: <a href="https://rudratree.com/" rel="nofollow">https:/rudratree.com/</a></p><p>Email: info@rudratree.com</p><p>Phone: +916363304057</p><p>Branch: North Bangalore</p>