business

India to become largest global oil demand growth driver till 2030: IEA

India, will become the largest source of global oil demand growth between now and 2030, narrowly taking the lead ahead of top importer China, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday.
Last Updated 07 February 2024, 08:52 IST

The world's third-largest oil importer and consumer is on track to post an oil demand increase of almost 1.2 million barrels per day to account for more than one-third of the projected 3.2 million bpd global gains to reach 6.6 million bpd by 2030, the IEA said in a report released at the India Energy Week in Goa.

Business NewsIndiaOilEnergydemand

