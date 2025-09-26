<p>Mysuru: Final rites of literary giant Santeshivara Lingannaiah Bhyrappa, 91, were performed with full state honours amid family members, dignitaries, and fans on Friday afternoon around 12.30 pm at the crematorium near the foot of Chamundi Hill in Mysuru.</p><p>His sons, S B Uday Shankar and S B Ravi Shankar, conducted the last rites as per Hoysala Brahmana customs with guidance from a team of seven priests led by palace priest Chandrashekar Shasthri. Journalist Vishweshwar Bhat, ex-MP Pratap Simha, and writer Sahana Vijayakumar joined in lighting his pyre.</p><p>Mysuru district in-charge minister H C Mahadevappa, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, MLA T S Srivatsa, MLC K Shivakumar, philanthropist Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, and Mysuru DC G Lakshmikanth Reddy offered floral tributes. More than 150 people from his native village Santheshivara in Hassan district also attended.</p>.Fans, dignitaries pay tributes to S L Bhyrappa in Mysuru, fondly recall Kannada writer.<p>A team of police personnel led by Inspector Shivanand offered three rounds of gun salute, while the police band performed the national anthem. Minister Mahadevappa handed over the national flag, which was draped over Bhyrappa’s body, to his sons.</p><p>S L Bhyrappa passed away due to age-related health issues at a private hospital on Wednesday. His body was kept in cold storage at JSS Hospital after a public viewing at Kalamandira in Mysuru on Thursday evening. On Friday morning, it was brought to his residence on Udayaravi Road in Kuvempunagar. After religious rituals, several fans paid their last respects to the beloved writer.</p>