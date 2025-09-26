Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Author S L Bhyrappa’s final rites performed with full state honours in Mysuru

His sons, S B Uday Shankar and S B Ravi Shankar, conducted the last rites as per Hoysala Brahmana customs with guidance from a team of seven priests led by palace priest Chandrashekar Shasthri.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 11:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2025, 11:15 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruS L Bhyrappafinal rites

Follow us on :

Follow Us