<p>The Indian rupee is poised for its largest annual fall in three years, weighed down by record equity outflows and the lack of a U.S. trade deal that left it out of the rally across Asia, with prospects for a recovery tied to the trade pact.</p><p>The rupee was quoting at 89.8650 per U.S. dollar at 10 a.m. IST on Wednesday, marking a 4.74% decline for the year, its worst showing since 2022 when it dropped nearly 10%.</p><p>The currency repeatedly fell to record lows during the year, slipping past the 91 level at one point, highlighting the sustained depreciation pressure.</p><p>"The rupee's performance this year was largely a capital-flow story, with the RBI adopting a more pragmatic and flexible approach to the exchange rate and allowing the currency to weaken," said Gaura Sen Gupta, an economist at IDFC First Bank.</p><p>India's balance of payments slipping into a roughly $22 billion deficit between April and November, the largest historically, indicates the external strains facing the economy, Sen Gupta said.</p><p>A trade deal with the U.S. could offer temporary relief, potentially lifting the rupee to around 88.50 by March, before underlying pressures reassert themselves and the currency weakens again, she said.</p><p>A Reuters poll broadly aligns with that view.</p><p><strong>A DIFFERENT STORY FOR THE RUPEE</strong></p><p>The rupee’s rough patch stands in marked contrast to its rout in 2022, when aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve fuelled a broad rally in the dollar.</p><p>In 2025, the backdrop was very different with the dollar index down about 9.5% on Federal Reserve rate cuts and restrictive U.S. trade policy, which supported most Asian currencies.</p><p>The rupee's underperformance relative to its peers was largely a function of heavy equity outflows and slowing capital inflows elsewhere, economists said.</p><p>Foreign investors withdrew a record $18 billion from Indian equities in 2025, while debt, external commercial borrowing and foreign direct investment flows were subdued.</p><p>Prolonged negotiations with the U.S. further compounded the capital flow challenge by reducing predictability around India’s trade outlook.</p><p>U.S. policy uncertainty dulled appetite for the rupee, setting it apart from Asian peers that faced less tariff-related pressure.</p><p><strong>SHIFT IN RBI'S APPROACH</strong></p><p>The Reserve Bank of India's approach to rupee swings saw a change after Sanjay Malhotra became governor in December 2024.</p><p>Under Malhotra, the RBI has become more tolerant of currency weakness, with its market interventions primarily aimed at managing depreciation expectations and countering the buildup of one-sided speculative positions, bankers said.</p><p>This change was most evident in mid-December, when the rupee fell past the 91-per-dollar mark for the first time. The RBI intervened heavily to rein in speculative pressures while not defending a specific level, bankers said.</p><p>The rupee's decline in 2025 alongside the rally in other currencies means the rupee is no longer overvalued.</p><p>India’s 40-currency trade-weighted real effective exchange rate declined to 97.5 in November from 104.7 in January 2025, according to central bank data. A reading above 100 indicates that a currency is overvalued, while a level below 100 suggests it is undervalued.</p><p>Dhiraj Nim, an economist and FX strategist at ANZ Bank, said that considering the steep U.S. tariffs, a calibrated path, tilted towards a mildly undervalued rupee over the medium term, will help exporters.</p><p>"A weaker INR can cushion the local currency earnings of an impacted Indian exporter, providing relief."</p>