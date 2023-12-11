India's bioeconomy grew to $80 billion in 8 years, target to reach $600 billion by 2030: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

By developing five vaccines for COVID-19, India showed its biotechnology prowess to the world, and it was made possible due to the biotechnology skills available in the country, he said.

"India provided affordable vaccines to more than 125 countries. In coming times, India will make available many such biotechnology-based products for the welfare of the world," he said.

Speaking at the seminar, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said biotechnology is a rapidly growing 'technology of hope'.