India’s domestic air passengers to touch 300 million by 2030: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Hyderabad: Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia observed that India is poised to grow to 300 million domestic air passengers by 2030. Kick starting Asia’s largest event on civil aviation, the four-day ‘Wings India 2024’, at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on Thursday, Scindia said India would still be one of the most unpenetrated markets in the top 20 world markets.
He stated that India is on the path of becoming the drone hub of the world and 10,000 women drone pilots would be covered under the government-sponsored scheme.
“India has become a shining star in the aviation landscape. India is the 7th largest civil aviation market in the world and if we consider both the domestic and international passengers, we stand as the 5th largest,” he added.
Wings India 2024 is being organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation along with the Airports Authority of India and FICCI on the theme ‘About Wings India 2024: Laying the Groundwork for Indian Civil Aviation by 2047 in Amrit Kamal: Linking India to the World’.
Scindia, emphasised that over the last 75 years since Independence, from Amrit Kaal to moving towards Shatabdi Kaal, India has traversed a long distance, with new records, faster development, and a rise in the international landscape.
To enable last-mile connectivity, under UDAN 5.3, five new regional airlines, air taxis, etc. have been set up. The democratisation of the Indian civil aviation sector was a result of the Sankalp of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While emphasizing the 3 As of accessibility, availability, and affordability, he added, “These 3 As characterize India’s civil aviation perspective to the world,” he added.
Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Gen (Dr) VK Singh (Retd.), asserted that civil aviation is a lucrative sector all over the world, contributing to both the national and global GDP.
Telangana’s roads and buildings minister, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, said that Hyderabad has become a hub for wings and global civil aviation. “Telangana is the fastest growing state in civil aviation with a thrust on aviation and aerospace.” Reddy also added that the state government was focusing on setting up a helipad in each district and Heli-tourism in Hyderabad and Vemulawada.
India’s & Air India’s first Airbus A350 inaugurated
In what can be touted as a landmark moment for Indian aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday also officially inaugurated India’s and Air India's first Airbus A350 aircraft on the first day of Wings India 2024.
This not only marks the arrival of a state-of-the-art aircraft to Air India's fleet, but also signifies India's growing stature as a major player in the global aviation industry.
"The A350 is a game-changer for Air India," said Air India, CEO and MD, Campbell Wilson,. "It will not only elevate our passenger experience but also open up new routes and opportunities for expansion. Together with the full interior refit of our legacy widebody aircraft commencing mid-2024, this upgradation of fleet and product is a key pillar of returning Air India to the upper echelons of world aviation," he added.
Equipped with powerful and fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, the Airbus A350 delivers optimal performance, environmental benefits, and superior passenger comfort. Its impressive range of up to 9,700nm (18,000 km) enables non-stop flights from India to destinations in the United States, Canada, and Australia.
Air India’s A350 enters commercial service on Jan 22, initially operating domestically for crew familiarisation on flights to/from Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. The aircraft will be subsequently deployed on international routes.
Air India’s first A350, registered VT-JRA, is the first of Air India’s 20 Airbus A350-900 on order, with five more scheduled for deliveries through March 2024. Air India’s firm orders for 250 new aircraft with Airbus include 20 A350-1000 as well.