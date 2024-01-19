India’s domestic air passengers to touch 300 million by 2030: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Hyderabad: Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia observed that India is poised to grow to 300 million domestic air passengers by 2030. Kick starting Asia’s largest event on civil aviation, the four-day ‘Wings India 2024’, at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on Thursday, Scindia said India would still be one of the most unpenetrated markets in the top 20 world markets.

He stated that India is on the path of becoming the drone hub of the world and 10,000 women drone pilots would be covered under the government-sponsored scheme.

“India has become a shining star in the aviation landscape. India is the 7th largest civil aviation market in the world and if we consider both the domestic and international passengers, we stand as the 5th largest,” he added.

Wings India 2024 is being organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation along with the Airports Authority of India and FICCI on the theme ‘About Wings India 2024: Laying the Groundwork for Indian Civil Aviation by 2047 in Amrit Kamal: Linking India to the World’.

Scindia, emphasised that over the last 75 years since Independence, from Amrit Kaal to moving towards Shatabdi Kaal, India has traversed a long distance, with new records, faster development, and a rise in the international landscape.

To enable last-mile connectivity, under UDAN 5.3, five new regional airlines, air taxis, etc. have been set up. The democratisation of the Indian civil aviation sector was a result of the Sankalp of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While emphasizing the 3 As of accessibility, availability, and affordability, he added, “These 3 As characterize India’s civil aviation perspective to the world,” he added.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Gen (Dr) VK Singh (Retd.), asserted that civil aviation is a lucrative sector all over the world, contributing to both the national and global GDP.