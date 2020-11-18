India's GSPC seeks LNG cargo for January delivery

India's Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC) is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in January, two industry sources said on Wednesday.

It is seeking the cargo on a delivered basis for January 5 to 9 delivery in a tender that closes on November 20 and is valid until November 21, one of them said.

GSPC is seeking the cargo either on a fixed price basis or indexed to the Japan-Korea-Marker (JKM) pricing, the source added.