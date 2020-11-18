India's GSPC seeks LNG cargo for January delivery

India's GSPC seeks LNG cargo for January delivery

GSPC is seeking the cargo either on a fixed price basis or indexed to the Japan-Korea-Marker (JKM) pricing

Reuters
Reuters, Singapore,
  • Nov 18 2020, 12:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2020, 12:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

India's Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC) is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in January, two industry sources said on Wednesday.

It is seeking the cargo on a delivered basis for January 5 to 9 delivery in a tender that closes on November 20 and is valid until November 21, one of them said.

GSPC is seeking the cargo either on a fixed price basis or indexed to the Japan-Korea-Marker (JKM) pricing, the source added. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

LNG
India

What's Brewing

Tom & Jerry movie to bring cat, mouse into real world

Tom & Jerry movie to bring cat, mouse into real world

Covid-19: Can surgical masks be reused?

Covid-19: Can surgical masks be reused?

In a rush, China risks using unproven Covid-19 vaccines

In a rush, China risks using unproven Covid-19 vaccines

More female morticians in South Korea as taboo fades

More female morticians in South Korea as taboo fades

Birthday special: Nayanthara movies to look forward to

Birthday special: Nayanthara movies to look forward to

Will small rockets finally lift off?

Will small rockets finally lift off?

The radical Kannada art cinema of the 1970s

The radical Kannada art cinema of the 1970s

 