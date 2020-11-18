India's GSPC seeks LNG cargo for January delivery

India's Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC) is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in January, two industry sources said on Wednesday.
It is seeking the cargo on a delivered basis for January 5 to 9 delivery in a tender that closes on November 20 and is valid until November 21, one of them said.
GSPC is seeking the cargo either on a fixed price basis or indexed to the Japan-Korea-Marker (JKM) pricing, the source added.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Tom & Jerry movie to bring cat, mouse into real world
Covid-19: Can surgical masks be reused?
In a rush, China risks using unproven Covid-19 vaccines
More female morticians in South Korea as taboo fades
Birthday special: Nayanthara movies to look forward to
Will small rockets finally lift off?
The radical Kannada art cinema of the 1970s