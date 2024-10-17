Home
India's logistics cost will come down to 9% of GDP in next two years: Gadkari

"Within two years, we are going to reduce our logistics cost to 9 per cent," he said while addressing an event organised by Niti Aayog.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 13:32 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 13:32 IST
