Air India to operate Milan flight on Sunday to bring back stranded passengers in time for Diwali

The airline said it will operate a flight from Milan to Delhi today to accommodate passengers of flight AI138, which was cancelled on October 17 due to a technical issue.
Last Updated : 19 October 2025, 12:12 IST
Published 19 October 2025, 12:12 IST
India NewsDelhiAir IndiaMilanDiwali

