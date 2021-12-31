India's November infrastructure output growth slows to 3.1% year-on-year

India's infrastructure output growth in November slowed to 3.1% year-on-year, dragged down by reduced growth in electricity and steel output, from upwardly revised 8.4% in the previous month, government data showed on Friday.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal, crude oil and electricity and accounts for nearly 40% of industrial output, rose by 13.7% year-on-year over the April-November period, the data showed.

Check out latest videos from DH: