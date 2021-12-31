India's Nov infra output growth slows to 3.1% y-o-y

India's November infrastructure output growth slows to 3.1% year-on-year

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Dec 31 2021, 18:21 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2021, 18:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

India's infrastructure output growth in November slowed to 3.1% year-on-year, dragged down by reduced growth in electricity and steel output, from upwardly revised 8.4% in the previous month, government data showed on Friday.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal, crude oil and electricity and accounts for nearly 40% of industrial output, rose by 13.7% year-on-year over the April-November period, the data showed. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

infrastructure
business
Business News
India

What's Brewing

10 major sporting events to look forward to in 2022

10 major sporting events to look forward to in 2022

India aimed to reshape regional power balance in 2021

India aimed to reshape regional power balance in 2021

Mumbai Police is advising citizens to sleep on NYE

Mumbai Police is advising citizens to sleep on NYE

 