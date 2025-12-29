<p>Indian quick commerce company Zepto has filed for an initial public offering worth 110 billion rupees ($1.22 billion) through the confidential route, it said on Monday, in what is expected to be among the country's most anticipated listings in 2026.</p><p>Quick-commerce firms in India are locked in an intense battle for market share, pouring in billions to open more stores as India's growing urban consumer base increasingly opts for 10-minute deliveries for everything from groceries to electronics.</p>.MCG pitch fiasco: Pietersen, Kartik point to selective criticism; CA rates it 'bad for business'.<p>Founded in 2021, Zepto offers over 45,000 products and competes with rivals such as Eternal's Blinkit and Swiggy's Instamart.</p><p>The Bengaluru-based company was valued at $7 billion in its previous funding round in October when it raised $450 million.</p><p>Last week, Zepto filed for an IPO via the confidential route with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.</p><p>The confidential route allows companies to keep their IPO filings private until the launch.</p>