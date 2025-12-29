Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

India's quick commerce company Zepto files for $1.22 billion IPO

Last week, Zepto filed for an IPO via the confidential route with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 09:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 December 2025, 09:51 IST
Business NewsIndiaZepto

Follow us on :

Follow Us