India's vegetable oils import up 16% at 167.1 lac tons in 2022-23 oil yr: SEA

According to Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA), "Import of edible oils during the 2022-23 oil year has surged to 164.7 lakh tonnes. This increase of 24.4 lakh tonnes from previous year is driven by the current low of 5.5 per cent duty on crude palm oil, soybean oil and sunflower oil."

This influx of imports has transformed India into a prime destination for excess oil supplies, it said in a statement.