IndiGo operates first flight with business class seats

<p>New Delhi: IndiGo on Thursday operated its first flight with business class seats on the Delhi-Mumbai route.</p>.<p>In due course, these seats will be available on the airline's flights connecting business and busiest routes in the country.</p>.<p>In a LinkedIn post, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said today was the "inaugural business class IndiGoStretch flight".</p>.Nagpur-Kolkata IndiGo flight lands in Raipur after bomb threat; turns out to be hoax.<p>The airline also put out a post on X saying, "a new chapter takes flight! Celebrating our inaugural #IndiGoStretch flight from #Delhi to #Mumbai".</p>.<p>IndiGo operates around 2,200 flights a day. </p>