<p>New Delhi: Expanding its international network, IndiGo on Monday said it has commenced direct daily flights connecting Mumbai and London.</p><p>The services will be operated with leased Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, and the first flight took off from Mumbai on Sunday, according to a release.</p><p>In recent months, the airline has launched flights to Copenhagen, Amsterdam and Manchester as well as resumed services to China on Sunday.</p><p>With a fleet of over 400 planes, the airline operates more than 2,200 daily flights.</p>